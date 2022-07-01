Norway's PM Visits Ukraine, Meets Zelenskyy & Pledges Aid To War Ravaged Nation

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrived in Kyiv on July 1 after spending a few days in Madrid for the NATO summit. The Norwegian prime minister pledged 1 billion euros in support for Ukraine during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also visited hard-hit areas of Kyiv.

According to Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, the funds will be used to help Ukraine support those in need, defend itself, and rebuild. In addition, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the financial assistance and referred to Norway as a true friend.

It is worth mentioning here that the Norwegian Ministry of Defence announced on June 29 to provide the United Kingdom with three replacement systems to assist Ukraine in obtaining additional multiple rocket launchers.

According to European Pravda, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram stated that Norway's support for Ukraine must continue in order for Ukrainians to fight for freedom and independence. He stated that these systems are now operational and that their transfer will not jeopardise Norway's defence requirements. Three systems are currently being considered, according to the Norwegian ministry.

European Pravda reported quoting, "We must continue to support Ukraine so that Ukrainians can continue to fight for freedom and independence. We need more weapons and Ukraine needs them very much now. We agreed with Britain that they would receive Norwegian systems so that they could hand over theirs to Ukraine."

Norway to provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 grenade launcher shots

In addition to the 5,000 grenade launcher shots previously transferred, Norway will provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 grenade launcher shots. Gram emphasised the importance of Ukraine having ammunition for already delivered systems. It is worth noting that Britain announced in June the delivery of M270 MLRS to Ukraine, which can hit targets up to 80 kilometres away.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with NATO allies to help stop Russia's aggression against peaceful Ukrainian cities and "find a place" for Ukraine in the area of shared security in his speech at the NATO summit in Madrid. In his speech, Zelenskyy stated that the conflict, which has lasted more than four months, should not be prolonged and that Ukraine should be given more weapons, particularly modern artillery.

Image: AP