'Not Bluffing': EU Warns Russia Of 'powerful Answer' If Nuclear Attack Launched In War

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has warned that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will lead to a response. He asserted that Russia will be given a "powerful answer from the military side" which would result in Russian forces being "annihilated." Speaking at a European Diplomatic Academy event in Brussels, Borrell said people supporting Ukraine, the European Union, the US and NATO are not "bluffing" when they say that Ukraine will give an "answer" in case of nuclear attack.

Borrell further stated that the response will be "powerful" from the military side but not "nuclear." He spoke of a "serious moment in history" and emphasised that they need to demonstrate "unity, strength and determination." Borrell's statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the partial mobilisation decree on September 21 and warned that Russia will use "all the means" at its disposal to protect its territorial integrity, adding that "I am not bluffing."

"There is the nuclear threat and Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing. And it has to be clear that the people supporting Ukraine and the European Union and the Member States, and the United States and NATO are not bluffing neither," Josep Borrell said. "And any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated, and Putin should not be bluffing," he added.

In his remarks, Josep Borrell noted that the world is out of the cold war and the post cold war. He said that the post cold war has ended with the war in Ukraine. Borrell stressed that "they are certainly living also a moment of creation of a new world" and the war is changing the European Union. He further said, "This war will create a different European Union, from different perspectives." Notably, EU nations have been offering support to Ukraine ever since Russia launched its offensive. Furthermore, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg warns of consequences in case of use of nuclear weapons

On October 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Vladimir Putin of "nuclear rhetoric" and described it "dangerous and irresponsible." He stated that NATO is taking these "threats seriously" and continues to remain "vigilant." He further said that NATO will not be "intimidated" by these threats. In his press conference after the meeting of Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg warns that any use of nuclear weapons will have "severe consequences" and added that it will bring a change to the "nature of the conflict."