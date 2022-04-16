Not Only US, Germany Too Conducting 'military Biological Activities' In Ukraine: Russia

While Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 52, Russia has accused Germany of conducting military biological activities in Ukraine. During an interview with the Russian state-controlled television network RT, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova claimed that for many years, not just the United States, but also Germany has been undertaking military biological activities in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative went on to say that there is a possibility that Germany may continue to apply it even now. Maria Zakharova also asserted, “in many ways, this is what motivates Berlin to show increased activity in attempts to attribute criminal plans for the use of biological and chemical weapons on Ukrainian soil to our country,” as per media reports.

Germany to provide one billion euros in military help to Ukraine

In addition to this, these remarks came at a time when the German government announced to provide more than one billion euros in military help to war-torn Ukraine. Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner, on Friday, revealed that the government has agreed to enhance foreign defence aid to €2 billion. He indicated that a significant chunk of the funding will go toward assisting the Ukrainian military in its struggle against Russia. Linder said in a tweet post, "The funds will largely benefit Ukraine," highlighting that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "requested this at an early stage."

Die Medienberichte sind zutreffend: Im #Ergänzungshaushalt wird die militärische #Ertüchtigungshilfe auf 2 Milliarden Euro angehoben. Die Mittel kommen weit überwiegend der #Ukraine zugute. Der @Bundeskanzler hatte dies frühzeitig angefordert. CL — Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) April 15, 2022

The German government has even pledged to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas in consideration of Moscow's aggressive military action against Ukraine. Berlin, in particular, is currently seeking methods to increase LNG supply from important exporters like Qatar, the US, and Australia. However, Germany currently lacks import ports to accept the gas, which is delivered by ship, and constructing a permanent facility would take three to four years, as per media reports.

Apart from this, Germany is giving Ukraine up to 50 Leopard 1 tanks and nearly 60 Marder-type armoured troop carriers to equip its forces in the face of an impending Russian attack within Ukrainian territory. Rheinmetall, a German military equipment company, will supply Ukrainian Armed Forces with Marder infantry fighting vehicles by the end of 2022, according to Berlin's Bild newspaper.

(Image: AP)