Proclaimed Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan was roiled in a controversy as he was spotted posing to the cameras with a pro-Russian supporter donning a 'Z' symbol t-shirt and waving a Russian flag. The flag depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin image on it. Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the supporters of Russia gathered at Melbourne Park and chanted pro-Russian slogans. “Long live Russian citizens, Russia, Serbia, Russia, Serbia," the crowd, among whom Djokovic’s father also stood, was heard shouting.

The demonstrations came after Australian Open banned the spectators from displaying Russian flags. After Novak Djokovic defeated Russian player Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, many unfurled Russian flags that included an image of Putin and yelled pro-Russian slogans outside of Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park in Australia. The crowd allegedly also threatened the police and the security guards.

In one of the footage posted on YouTube, Srdjan was seen posing with the ringleader of the group standing on the steps of Rod Laver Arena as he posed for the camera. He was standing beside a man with a T-shirt decorated with the pro-war 'Z' emblem, that Russian armed forces have used as symbolic of Russian victory during the Ukraine offensive. The Latin-scripted tactical marking with the letter 'Z' is seen accompanied by symbols ("V" and "O") that are widely seen painted on the military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces. The man in the pro-Z symbol t-shirt is heard saying to the camera: “Brother Alexander Zaldostanov, we sent you our greetings from Melbourne Australia to our brothers in Moscow”.

Ukraine calls for ban on Djokovic's dad

As the footage circulated across social media, the Ukrainian ambassador called for the Australian Open to ban tennis champion Novak Djokovic's dad from the men’s singles finals for his pro-Russian views. Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s most senior representative in Australia, demanded that the 21-time Grand Slam winner should explain the presence of his father among the crowd of chanters showcasing Russian flag with Putin's face on it. "He should be stripped of his accreditation," Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko said in a statement to the agencies. "He should apologise," demanded Myroshnychenko.

“The fact that the father of the most famous tennis player in the world is supporting Putin, it’s not good. It doesn’t look good him either. He has to address this question," the Ukrainian official wrote.

Issuing his first response since going viral, Djokovic's father Srdjan said that he will not attend the Australian Open semi-final on Friday where his son will be playing to avoid further "disruption." "I am here to support my son only," he noted."I was outside with Novak's fans as I have done after all of my son's matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this," Djokovic's dad said. "So there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home."

"My family has lived through the horror of war and we wish only for peace," he added in a statement on Thursday. "I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption," the father of 35-year-old former world number one Djokovic, said. On Friday, the latter will faceoff with the American Tommy Paul in the last four in Melbourne. He is yet to make formal comments on the controversy involving his father.