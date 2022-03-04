Nuclear Power Plant On Fire: Zelenskyy Warns Of Explosion; Says 'Europe Will Be Wiped Out'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to stop Russia’s attack after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caught fire due to Russian shelling on Friday, posing the threat of a nuclear catastrophe. In an emergency address on Friday, Zelenskyy said Russia is the first country in world history to fire on a nuclear power plant.

"For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops," he said in a video address via Telegram.

Seeking urgent intervention of its allies in Europe and the West, the Ukrainian President said, "Europe must wake up. If there is a nuclear explosion, it is the end of everything. It will wipe out Europe. Prevent the destruction of Europe from the catastrophe at the nuclear power plant."

Zelenskyy informed that Russian tanks were shooting near nuclear blocks, causing the risk of an explosion. "They know what to target. They were prepared for this. There are six power units one of which exploded in Chernobyl," he said.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian shelling

In the battle to seize control of a crucial energy-producing city, Russian forces shelled the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, causing a fire. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Following the incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) contacted Ukrainian authorities and warned of severe danger if reactors are hit. Ukraine's nuclear regulator and the operator told IAEA that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site has not affected “essential” equipment and that plant personnel taking mitigatory actions.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz had stated that shells were falling directly on the plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.

A government official told AP that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.