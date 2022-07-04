Olaf Scholz Says Germany Aiding Ukraine On Multiple Fronts To Counter Russia's Aggression

As the ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated with the death toll from the military offensive advancing relentlessly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that his country is supporting Ukraine on multiple fronts to the best of its ability. In an interview with CBS News, Scholz claimed that Germany is supporting the war-ravaged nation with all the financial, humanitarian as well as military help to counter the Russian aggression.

"We will continue doing this as long as it is necessary for supporting Ukraine, and for avoiding that the outcome of this war is what Vladimir Putin is looking for: a dictated peace. And this is something that neither Ukraine nor we will accept. So it is necessary that we continue with this very strong support," Scholz told the American news outlet.

When asked why it took so long for Germany to provide military aid to Ukraine, the German Chancellor stated that the country had to take a very tough decision to change the political strategies it has been following for several decades. He went on to say that Germany had to change its policy to not supplying weapons to a country that is in a war. According to reports, Ukraine received the first batch of German Howitzers artillery on June 21.

Scholz bats for continuing with sanctions against Russia

"We will always see that Germany is one of the countries that is doing the most because what we are sending now is the most sophisticated technology you can use. There is also antiballistic- there are also weapons we give to Ukraine to defend its air space," Scholz told CBS News. He also stressed the importance of continuing with all the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia. Scholz further stated that Germany had also imposed sanctions on Russia when it annexed Crimea in 2014 and that those are still in place.

Russia might continue with the war for a long time: Scholz

The German Chancellor further stated that his country is not only supporting Ukraine but also modifying the ways to spend money on defence. He further stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine might continue for a long time, and that it will only come to an end when Russian President Vladimir Putin realises that he will not be successful in conquering part of its neighbouring country. "Putin is perhaps the leader of a very great country with a lot of people living there, with a lot of means. He is really doing this brutal war prepared for it for very long. So he might be able to continue with the war for really a long time," Scholz anticipated.

Image: AP