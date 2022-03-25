On Biden's Poland Visit, Ukrainians To Hold Rally In Warsaw Urging NATO For No-fly Zone

As United States President Joe Biden is all set to visit Poland, Ukrainians are set to organise a demonstration in Warsaw, demanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to provide it with fighter planes. President Biden is scheduled to make a halt in Poland as a part of his visit to Europe. Acording to The Kyiv Independent, the demonstration would take place on March 25, Friday, at 5 pm (local time) at Warsaw's Palace of Culture and Science, Marszałkowskiej Street entrance.

⚡️Ukrainian rally will take place in Warsaw as Biden visits.



The rally will demand that NATO imposes a no-fly-zone or provides Ukraine with fighter jets.



When: March 25, 5 p.m. local time

Where: Warsaw, Palace of Culture and Science, Marszałkowskiej Street entrance. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 24, 2022

According to a statement from the White House, Biden would fly to Poland to address and discuss global efforts to help Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented" penalties on Russia for its invasion on February 24. President Biden is expected to go to Warsaw, on Friday for a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the statement added.

Further, the President would speak on how the US is reacting to the humanitarian and human rights disaster that Russia's "unjustifiable and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine has caused.

NATO to assist Ukraine to protect against potential mass-casualty chemical or nuclear weapon attack

NATO officials have been preparing to send additional soldiers to Eastern Europe to avoid Russia from invading any of the alliance's countries. According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the organisation would also authorise transferring weapons to Ukraine to assist in protecting against potential mass-casualty chemical or nuclear weapon attack by Russia. According to media reports, Stoltenberg announced the deployment of four additional combat troops to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, as well as Romania, with a total strength of 1,000-1,500 troops. The troops would remain in position for as long as required, he added.

Meanwhile, as per a document obtained by CNN detailing the equipment needed, Ukraine has modified its comprehensive list for extra military help from the US government in the last few days to include hundreds of additional anti-aircraft as well as anti-tank missiles than originally asked. Comparable lists were filed by the Ukrainians in previous weeks, but a new request to US senators appears to indicate a rising demand for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles, with Ukraine claiming it urgently requires 500 of each every day.

(Image: AP)