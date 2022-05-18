After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, the war has united the western nations to stand against Moscow. Until now, several sanctions have been imposed, several Russians have been banned from entering western nations and over 200 private companies have ceased their operations in Russia.

On Wednesday, the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, welcomed the idea of an international criminal tribunal trying Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders over the war in Ukraine.

The British foreign secretary told Times Radio that the Boris Johnson-led government is clear in its stance. She said that Putin along with others who have been involved in the Ukraine war, need to be held accountable.

"Well, we are very clear that Putin and all of those who've been behind the appalling war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine need to be held to account, and we're working very closely with the ICC (International Criminal Court)."

When Ukrainian MP Alexey Goncharenko asked Truss whether the UK would support the move, Truss replied that evidence against Russians is being gathered and prosecution against those involved in war crimes will take place only if the tribunal helps to do that. She said that the UK government would definitely support this move.

"We've sent support into Ukraine to help collect evidence, from witness statements to video evidence. I've talked to the Ukrainian government about this idea of a tribunal. We are open to the idea of a tribunal. We're currently considering it, but what we really want is the most effective way of prosecuting those people who have committed these appalling war crimes, including rape, sexual violence, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians." She added, "If the tribunal will help to do that, then the UK is definitely considering supporting it," reported The Guardian.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry's update, Russia has nearly lost 27,900 troops along with 1,235 tanks, 3,009 armoured combat machines, and 578 artillery systems. Meanwhile, the ongoing war has also brought all the western countries closer to stand against Moscow. On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden officially requested to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), citing security concerns over Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

