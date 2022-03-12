'Operation Ganga': Nepal PM Thanks PM Modi For Evacuating 4 Nepal Nationals From Ukraine

After Bangladesh Prime Minister, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the evacuation of Nepali nationals from the conflict zone of Ukraine. As acknowledged by Nepalese PM Deuba, India under 'Operation Ganga' evacuated four Nepali nationals who reached the country via India.

Nepal thanks PM Modi, Govt of India over Ukraine evacuation amid Russia-Ukraine war:

Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India.



Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) March 12, 2022

India rescuing foreign nationals under 'Operation Ganga'

Earlier, on Wednesday, March 9, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Earlier, a Pakistani national had also thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for rescuing her amid the evacuation process for the Indians stranded due to Russia's aggression. According to Government of India sources, apart from Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, even Tunisian students were also rescued under Operation Ganga.

'Operation Ganga': 49 special flights help bring back Indian students

In a recent update, Sanjay Pandita, the father of a student - Dhruv Pandita - who belongs to the state of Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Union government for safely evacuating his son from the war-struck Sumy, Ukraine. Expressing his happiness, he said that his son is now 'Modiji's son' too. With Pandita, 242 Indian students also came back to their homeland as a part of Operation Ganga amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Sanjay Pandita had lost all hopes to get his son back from Sumy as it was continuously attacked by Russian troops.

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded students from the city of Sumy in Ukraine, the Indian Government successfully completed Operation Ganga. A total of 49 special flights were operated to bring back the Indian Students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine. The European nation has been under attack as Russia continues their military offensive on Day 17.