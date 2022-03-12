Last Updated:

'Operation Ganga': Nepal PM Thanks PM Modi For Evacuating 4 Nepal Nationals From Ukraine

Under 'Operation Ganga', India helped four Nepalese citizens to reach Nepal from war-hit Ukraine. Acknowledging the same, Nepal's PM thanked PM Modi and GoI.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Operation Ganga, Nepal, India

Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter


After Bangladesh Prime Minister, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the evacuation of Nepali nationals from the conflict zone of Ukraine. As acknowledged by Nepalese PM Deuba, India under 'Operation Ganga' evacuated four Nepali nationals who reached the country via India.  

Nepal thanks PM Modi, Govt of India over Ukraine evacuation amid Russia-Ukraine war:

India rescuing foreign nationals under 'Operation Ganga'

Earlier, on Wednesday, March 9, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Earlier, a Pakistani national had also thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for rescuing her amid the evacuation process for the Indians stranded due to Russia's aggression. According to Government of India sources, apart from Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, even Tunisian students were also rescued under Operation Ganga.

READ | Operation Ganga: J&K resident thanks PM after his son safely returns from war-hit Ukraine

'Operation Ganga': 49 special flights help bring back Indian students 

In a recent update, Sanjay Pandita, the father of a student - Dhruv Pandita - who belongs to the state of Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Union government for safely evacuating his son from the war-struck Sumy, Ukraine. Expressing his happiness, he said that his son is now 'Modiji's son' too. With Pandita, 242 Indian students also came back to their homeland as a part of Operation Ganga amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Sanjay Pandita had lost all hopes to get his son back from Sumy as it was continuously attacked by Russian troops. 

READ | Operation Ganga accomplished: India successfully evacuates last 600 students from Ukraine

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded students from the city of Sumy in Ukraine, the Indian Government successfully completed Operation Ganga. A total of 49 special flights were operated to bring back the Indian Students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine. The European nation has been under attack as Russia continues their military offensive on Day 17.

READ | Operation Ganga: Timeline of evacuation flights bringing back stuck Indians from Ukraine
READ | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 citizens from Ukraine
READ | Anurag Thakur praises PM Narendra Modi for Operation Ganga; 'It was not an ordinary task'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND