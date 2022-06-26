Over 34,800 Russian Troops Eliminated By Ukrainian Armed Forces Since Feb 24: Kyiv

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen, with the war entering its 123rd day and Russian forces relentlessly fighting with Ukrainian soldiers. It has come to the fore that since the start of the war, Ukrainian armed forces have killed nearly 35,000 Russian troops in Ukraine. "The enemy’s total combat losses from February 24 to June 26 are about 34,850 personnel (+150 over the past day")," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

According to the statement issued by the Ukrainian armed forces, till now, Russia has lost "1,532 (+21) tanks, 3,659 (+14) armoured personnel vehicles, 764 artillery systems, 243 (+2) MLRS, 99 anti-aircraft systems, 217 aircraft, 184 helicopters, 630 (+4) operational and tactical UAVs, 139 (+2) cruise missiles, 14 ships/boats, 2,564 (+4) vehicles and fuel tanks, 60 units of special equipment." In addition to this, the statement further said that "the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kurakhove directions."

UK, France to provide more weapons to war-hit Ukraine

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Britain and France will supply more weapons to war-hit Ukraine to 'turn the tide of war'. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, agreed to provide more arms and support to the war-ravaged Ukraine as they met on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The two leaders "agreed that this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war," as per the notification published by Boris Johnson's office. Both Johnson and Macron "stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations." "President Macron praised the Prime Minister’s ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work," the statement attributed to a spokesperson read.

Ukrainian FM asks G7 nations to impose more sanctions on Russia

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked G7 nations to impose more and more sanctions on Moscow for carrying out a missile attack on Kyiv. He also urged the G7 countries to provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine to face Russian aggression.

"This 7 y.o. A Ukrainian kid was sleeping peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blasted her home. Many more around Ukraine are under strike. "The G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.