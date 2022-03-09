Pakistan Student, Rescued By India From Ukraine, Thanks PM Modi And Indian Embassy In Kyiv

With India determined to safely evacuate all its nationals from Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv rescued a student from Pakistan who was stranded in the war-hit country. On a gratitude note, Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating her.

According to sources, Shas was rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon.

In a related update, a stranded Indian student assisted a Pakistani student in Kyiv in reaching the Romanian border, where she was evacuated to her motherland.

Ankit Yadav, who recently returned from the war-hit Ukraine, told ANI that he assisted her in getting to the Pakistani consulate, from where she was flown back to her hometown.

India evacuates citizens from Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that under Operation Ganga, the country has evacuated all stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights has gone up to 15,521. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 stranded passengers and carried over 32-tonne relief material.

Among the civilian flights, 21 flights from Bucharest have carried 4,575 passengers, 1,820 brought from Suceava by 9 flights, 5571 Stranded Indians from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 by 5 flights from Kosice, 2404 passengers from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 people by a flight from Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that since Russia's begun military operations, over 12,000 Russian forces have been killed. About 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces, and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat, according to the MFA data.

On Tuesday, following Russia announcing ceasefire from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the war-hit country Ukraine began the evacuation of civilians including foreign students from Sumy to Poltava.

(Image: ANI/PTI)