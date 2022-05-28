Patron, Bomb-sniffing Ukrainian Canine, Wins Palm Dog Award At Cannes Film Festival

A well-known pint-sized Jack Russell terrier from Ukraine, ‘Patron’, was bestowed with the prestigious canine ‘Palm Dog Award’ at the International Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 27 for his service during the ongoing conflict in the war in Ukraine. Patron — meaning “cartridge” in Ukrainian, has turned inspirational for patriotism as he has detected more than 200 explosives scattered by the Russians and has tons of artwork, toys, and other pooch goodies dedicated to him, worldwide.

Palm Dog is a reward at the international film festival for the best pooch performances at the Cannes Film Festival, which was celebrated for the 21st consecutive year on May 27. Hero Patron was bestowed with the award for neutralizing the anti-personnel mines and retrofitted anti-vehicle mines across the towns mostly in agricultural fields and residential areas that saved the lives of the civilians.

Patron, a Jack Russell Terrier, works around the clock to find landmines left by Russian forces. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

'One day, Patron's story will be turned into film...'

Patron, who is professionally trained by cynologists, works round the clock with a group of pyrotechnicians, to detect explosives in towns, north of Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy had also honoured Patron on May 8 with a bravery medal during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said in a statement after the ceremony that teaching children to avoid land mines “is now one of the most urgent tasks.” And that Patron is a “small but very famous sapper.”

Ukrainian landmine-sniffer dog 'Patron' received the Cannes Film Festival award



He was awarded the "Palm Dog" award. This is the world's most prestigious film award for quadrupeds.



pic.twitter.com/Mlscy4F4cm — Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) May 28, 2022

Two-year-old canine works with Ukriane State Emergency Service

Jack Russell terrier Patron has garnered fans around the world for saving the lives of the Ukrainians. The two-year-old canine works with State Emergency Service rescuers in the northern city of Chernihiv. He has helped neutralise hundreds of explosive devices since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties," Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications had tweeted.

A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 🐶 One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties. pic.twitter.com/2PpT8p4Yfr — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 19, 2022

Owner of Patron, the head of the team of pyrotechnic works and underwater de-mining of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Chernihiv region, Mikhail Ilyev, thanked Cannes Film Festival for the award to the bomb-detecting pooch. Patron was recognised for his contribution to humanity. The category for the award was first started in 2001 by journalist Toby Rose, who was inspired by his own French Fox Terrier, Muttli.

Ukraine’s State Film Agency informed in a statement on May 27 that Brit, the silver poodle from Gina Gammell and Riley Keough’s War Pony, also won the top prize.

“Thank you for the award! Patronom would love to visit Cannes, but he has a lot to do here. We want to thank the world for helping Ukraine,” Mikhail Ilyev, said in a recorded video. “And if anyone is hesitant to help us with weapons, find out more weapons we have, our enemy has less time to mine our territory,” he furthermore added. “The Sappers of Ukraine are grateful for the attention of our Patron Amulet. We are glad that his bravery is charging the whole world to be brave as well,” said Ilyev.