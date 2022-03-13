PayPal To Block Electronic Wallets Of Russians From March 18 Amid Ukraine Invasion

In another act of protest, Financial technology company PayPal has announced restrictions against Russia amid the Ukraine invasion, reported European media Nexta. Reportedly the Fintech company will block all electronic wallets of Russians from March 18. On the other hand, Russia has announced to block Instagram in the country.

The Russia Ukraine war has reached day 18 and the former has faced a lot of sanctions from governments around the world, which was later reflected in decisions made by some of the biggest international technology companies. With an aim to stop the Russian military in Ukraine, most companies like Apple, Samsung, Google and Meta have stopped selling their products or providing their services in Russia.

Russia Ukraine war: Zelenskyy proposes meeting Russian President Putin in Jerusalem

Ukraine President Zelenskyy proposes meeting Russian President Putin in Jerusalem. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary, Russian state-owned media RT reported.

As Russian troops inched closer to the capital Kyiv on Saturday, the Ukrainian President also remarked that they will have to destroy the city in order to seize it. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a total of 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russia. This is the first time the Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine's estimated military casualties, reported The Kyiv Independent.

US authorises $200 million in aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has authorised the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to $200 million. The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion. The aid is a part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that $1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.