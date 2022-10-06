US Blacklists China's Biggest Consumer Drone Maker DJI For Having Links With PLA

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has added Shenzhen-based DJI Technology, the world’s largest manufacturer of consumer drones, to a blacklist of Chinese companies that Washington deems to be connected to Beijing’s military, along with a dozen other hi-tech firms. The DoD added the drone firm and a dozen other hi-tech firms to its blacklist under the National Defence Authorisation Act on October 5, 2022. The initial list, which included Huawei and Hikvision, was released in 2021.

Pentagon’s blacklist additionally includes an array of other high-tech companies affiliated with DJI. These include China’s largest genomics firm, BGI Genomics, and the China State Construction Group, an infrastructure giant.

Washington limits business ties with Chinese companies

The Pentagon's statement comes after Washington introduced a spate of limitations on US business ties with Chinese companies amid concerns that such relations may ultimately support the growth and modernisation of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Earlier, in December 2020, the US Department of Commerce had placed Da Jiang Innovations on its “Entity List,” which requires the would-be US business partners to obtain a special license before doing business with the company allegedly having links with the Chinese military.

The decision was followed by a decision of the US Department of the Interior (DoI) to clear DJI drones for government use in June 2021 after a lengthy audit. Following this, the Pentagon had issued another statement on July 23, 2021 warning that the systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) posed a potential threat to US national security.

Pentagon may add other companies to the list

In its statement, the US Department of Defense further reiterated that the “Department is determined to highlight and counter the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Military-Civil Fusion strategy,” which it claims supports the modernization goals of China’s PLA.

The US DoD further alleged that such Chinese companies ensure the access of China's PLA to advanced technologies while expertise are acquired and developed by Chinese companies, universities, and research programs that appear to be civilian entities. Clarifying its intentions, the Pentagon stated that it will continue to update the list with additional entities as appropriate.

The US had previously made similar national security-related allegations about other Chinese technology giants, which included phone maker and internet service provider Huawei.