Pentagon Chief Apprises Ukrainian Counterpart About Call With Russian Defense Minister

As the ruthless war in Ukraine escalated to day 82, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, apprised Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov regarding his May 13 meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. According to a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that Austin and Reznikov spoke about the situation in war-ravaged Ukraine and Kyiv's military requirements.

Kirby further noted that Pentagon chief Austin has shared an update on his phone call with Russian Defense Minister Shoygu, wherein he advocated for an immediate cessation of the hostilities in Ukraine and underscored the necessity of preserving communication lines.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the unwavering US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and security assistance efforts to bolster Ukraine’s capacity to counter Russian aggression. The leaders pledged to remain in close contact,” Kirby added, as per the readout.

Discussion between Austin & Shoygu didn't appear to signify shift in Russia's war strategy

Kirby's remarks came after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu spoke with US Defense Secretary Austin on Friday, May 13, following months of rejecting direct communication with his American counterpart. According to a PTI report, officials said that the Discussion did not appear to signify a shift in Moscow's Ukraine war strategy.

In addition to this, a senior Defense Department official said on Friday that although Austin thinks that the hour-long discussion was vital in keeping lines of communication open, it did not resolve any acute concerns or result in any modification in what the Russians are doing or saying.

Furthermore, the call, which Lloyd Austin initiated, is considered to be the highest level of American engagement with a Russian official since the conflict started on February 24. Russian commanders have repeatedly refused to answer calls from Austin and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to Pentagon sources.

According to a Pentagon statement, Austin “urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication.” Further, several officials have praised the call as a welcome step forward but said there was no apparent reason why the Russians chose Friday to hold the discussion. According to the military official, the US expects it will serve as a starting point for future discussions, and Austin's request for more contact appears to have been heard.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday said that Congress-authorised $40 billion Ukraine assistance package must be approved soon by Thursday, May 19, to escape a suspension in US military equipment and weapon supplies to the war-torn nation, which is opposing Russian invasion.

(Image: AP)