Pentagon Chief Austin Confirms Next 'Rammstein Format' Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Pentagon has confirmed the next Rammstein format meeting on weapons for Ukraine. The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, on Saturday, announced his visit to Belgium to host the next in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Notably, the meeting will be attended by leaders from all over the world to briefly discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's military offensive.

The development comes after the meeting which took place at the US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany last month, where the representatives of more than 40 countries gathered to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The conference was held to improve Ukraine's defence capabilities to fight invading Russian forces.

Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of Defense announced, "Finally, I'll go to Brussels, Belgium to host the next in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Defense leaders from literally all over the world will be there to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion. (sic)"

Finally, I'll go to Brussels, Belgium 🇧🇪 to host the next in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Defense leaders from literally all over the world will be there to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion. (5/6) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 4, 2022

Austin's trip will begin on Tuesday, June 7, and the first foreign visits will be to Singapore and Thailand. "After that, I will go to Brussels for the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence in a personal presence format. Defence ministers from around the world will discuss the current situation in Ukraine," said Lloyd Austin.

During his visit, he will also take part in a meeting of NATO defence ministers. "Among other things, we will discuss applications for the accession of Sweden and Finland and continue our dialogue on responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the second meeting of the Contact Group in mid-May, 20 countries announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine, including the transfer of critical artillery systems and ammunition.

Rammstein format meeting

The first meeting of world leaders to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis was held on April, 26. The second meeting of the International Defense Advisory Group convened by the US was held in Germany on May 23. The summit was attended by the Heads of the defence agencies of over 40 countries.

The Rammstein 2 conference of world leaders took place after the US Congress and Senate passed a bill that said a total of $40 billion to be allocated in the US budget to help Ukraine. Now, the next Rammstein 3 meeting is set to take place on June 15 in Brussels.

(Image: AP)