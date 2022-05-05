Pentagon Says Russia Targeting Key Supply Lines 'did Not Hamper' Military Aid To Ukraine

As the ruthless war in Ukraine escalated to day 71, invading Russian troops have advanced their attacks on transport lines to thwart western military aid supply to Kyiv. Russian forces were "attempting to hit what we assess to be critical infrastructure," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby during a presser on Wednesday. He further added that the invaders have discriminately targetted "transportation hubs, electrical power stations." However, the attacks have not hindered the transfer of weapons to Kyiv, Kirby added.

"What I can tell you is that the flow into the region continues at an incredible pace and the flow of materials from the region into Ukraine also continues every single day," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, as quoted in a press release by the US Defence Department.

As reported by Kyiv Independent, the US has delivered 90,000 of the 1,44,000 munitions and 90 Howitzers to Ukraine so far.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Railways chairman Olexander Kamyshin claimed that Russia launched a barrage of strikes on six facilities in the western city of Lviv, including a power station and railheads, reported CNN. The coordinated strikes led to blackout in several areas along the Poland border and delayed as many as 40 trains. There were also major disruptions in pumping stations, city deputy mayor Serhiy Kiral told CNN. However, Ukrainian officials executed contingency plans in order to keep the water supply intact amid the flurry of strikes.

UK asserts Russia trying to weaken 'Ukraine's resolve'

Air raids and sires went off in the cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Mariupol, and Zaporizhzhia as Russia aggravated missile strikes. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba termed the escalation of the onslaught as spreading "missile terrorism" and called on Western nations to deliver "more weapons," in a Twitter plead. He also accused invading troops of hitting non-military targets, including residential structures and transport hubs.

The UK, in its latest intelligence report, also mentioned that the Russian strikes have failed to hamper weapons supply to the embattled ex-Soviet nation. “As Russian operations have faltered, non-military targets including schools, hospitals, residential properties, and transport hubs have continued to be hit, indicating Russia’s willingness to target civilian infrastructure in an attempt to weaken Ukrainian resolve,” the British intelligence agency said in its regular war briefing on Thursday. It added, the strikes in the southern cities also portray Moscow's "desire to access full control" over the Black Sea ports.

(Image: AP)