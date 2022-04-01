As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 37th day, the Pentagon stated on Thursday that it did not know the whereabouts of the Russian military convoy that was heading towards the war-torn nation's capital. During a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has stated that he is unclear whether the Russian convoy to Kyiv "even exists" after failing to complete its objective. In response to whether the Pentagon had any information on the convoy, Kirby answered the media in a statement, “I don't have anything for you on that. I don't even know if it still exists at this point. I mean, it has been now so long, they never really accomplished their mission.”

According to DW, the halted convoy, which had formerly spanned 40 miles, became a representation of Russia's combat troubles and was reportedly targeted by Ukrainian forces many times during the war's initial weeks. It is worth noting that the convoy comprised armoured vehicles, including tanks, towed artillery, and other logistics equipment. According to satellite pictures supplied by Maxar on March 11, the military convoy had scattered towards adjacent towns outside of Kyiv to relocate into shooting positions.

Russia may be relocating some of its soldiers near Kyiv

Furthermore, according to the Pentagon, Russia may be relocating some of its soldiers near Kyiv to move them to the eastern Donbas area. After failing to seize Kyiv, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby claimed Russia had pulled a "small number" of troops, possibly 20% - from the area. The Russian forces are “going to be repositioned, probably into Belarus, to be refit and resupplied and used elsewhere in Ukraine,” citing Kirby, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, according to the White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by his counsellors, who are afraid to tell him how badly the Ukraine conflict is developing. The assessments are "discomforting," as per Kirby, since a misinformed Putin might lead to "less than faithful" efforts to resolve the war through peace negotiations.

When questioned about how dangerous is it that Putin is not being told by his advisers about what is occurring on the ground at a press briefing on Wednesday, Kirby responded that if Putin is misled or uninformed of what is happening in Ukraine, it is definitely a matter of worry for not only the US's European allies and partners, but also for Ukraine.

Image: AP