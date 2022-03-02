PM Modi Likely To Speak To Russia's Putin Tonight In Second Call Amid Ukraine War: Sources

Amid India's request for safe passage for nationals in Ukraine, Republic has learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday. The development comes roughly six days after PM Modi called President Putin, appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

During the call last time, PM Modi had also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

In a press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on PM Modi calling President Putin, said, "Prime Minister has been speaking to leaders of several countries. We share with you whenever such talks take place. I would not like to say anything beforehand."

India's evacuation efforts

On February 26, India announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety. On February 27, the Ministry of External Affairs created a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 have been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Till now, 9 special flights of Air India, IndiGo and Spice have brought back over 2,012 Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be holding a briefing on the evacuation efforts twice every day. Moreover, he has sent four of the Union Ministers to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals. Among the Ministers sent are Hardeep Singh Puri (Hungry), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Romania), General VK Singh (Poland) and Kiren Rijiju (Slovakia).