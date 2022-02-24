PM Modi Speaks To Russia's Putin; Appeals For Immediate Cessation Of Violence In Ukraine

As the situation deteriorates in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on the telephone with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

As per the press release of their call, President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. PM Modi appealed to President Putin for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Moreover, Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India."The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest," as per the press release.

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meeting

PM Modi spoke with President Putin after chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security in the evening. As was seen in the visuals, the meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) pic.twitter.com/9lvHMRi1bT — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Thereafter, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla sharing details of the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, and quoted PM Modi as stating that 'the topmost priority' of the government is 'the safety and security of Indian nationals' including students in Ukraine.

"A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there," Shringla said.

He said that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. "4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails," he said.

Stating that the situation on the ground is difficult and is rapidly evolving, the foreign secretary said, "One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine."