PM Modi Wishes Ex-US President Barack Obama Quick Recovery From COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning extended best wishes to former US President Barack Obama for “quick recovery” from COVID-19. Obama on Sunday informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he is feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle Obama, tested negative. In a tweet, PM Modi sent his best wishes to the former US President and wished for his family’s good health and well-being.

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

Informing that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Barack Obama said that he had a “scratchy throat” for a couple of days, but he is “feeling fine” otherwise. Obama also said that he is grateful to be vaccinated and boosted against the deadly virus.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

It is to mention that Obama encouraged Americans to get inoculated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the United States. According to AP, there were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000. A CDC report, on the other hand, informed that 75.2% of US adults are full vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received booster shots.

WHO announces detection of ‘Deltacron’

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that a new COVID-19 variant, known as "Deltacron", has been detected spreading across Europe. The variant has been found in numerous parts of France and has been circulating since the beginning of the year. Deltacron has also been found in the US. Moreover, 30 cases have also been reported in the United Kingdom, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Experts agree that panicking over the Deltacron is premature. The WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove turned to Twitter to explain why this was expected, especially considering the widespread distribution of Omicron and Delta. She said viruses are designed to evolve, adding that the SARs-COV-2 virus changes over time, therefore new variations will inevitably appear.

(Image: ANI/AP)



