Last Updated:

PM Modi Wishes Ex-US President Barack Obama Quick Recovery From COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi on Monday morning extended best wishes to former US President Barack Obama for “quick recovery” from COVID-19.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
PM Modi

IMAGE: AP/ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning extended best wishes to former US President Barack Obama for “quick recovery” from COVID-19. Obama on Sunday informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he is feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle Obama, tested negative. In a tweet, PM Modi sent his best wishes to the former US President and wished for his family’s good health and well-being. 

Informing that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Barack Obama said that he had a “scratchy throat” for a couple of days, but he is “feeling fine” otherwise. Obama also said that he is grateful to be vaccinated and boosted against the deadly virus. 

READ | 'The Kashmir Files': Director Agnihotri, Pallavi meet PM Modi; thank him for 'noble words'

It is to mention that Obama encouraged Americans to get inoculated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the United States. According to AP, there were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000. A CDC report, on the other hand, informed that 75.2% of US adults are full vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received booster shots. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi chairs CCS meet, reviews India's security preparedness

WHO announces detection of ‘Deltacron’ 

Meanwhile, the  World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that a new COVID-19 variant, known as "Deltacron", has been detected spreading across Europe. The variant has been found in numerous parts of France and has been circulating since the beginning of the year. Deltacron has also been found in the US. Moreover, 30 cases have also been reported in the United Kingdom, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). 

READ | Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi after BJP's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh

Experts agree that panicking over the Deltacron is premature. The WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove turned to Twitter to explain why this was expected, especially considering the widespread distribution of Omicron and Delta. She said viruses are designed to evolve, adding that the SARs-COV-2 virus changes over time, therefore new variations will inevitably appear.

READ | Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’

(Image: ANI/AP)


 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: PM Modi, Barack Obama, COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND