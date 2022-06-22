Poland Compares Russia With 'wounded Bear', Says Moscow 'afraid' Of Kyiv-Warsaw Unity

Russia is afraid of the prospect of close cooperation between Poland and Ukraine and other countries in the region due to high “common interests”, said Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and compared Moscow with a “wounded bear”. During a meeting with Polish ambassadors on Tuesday, the Polish PM said, “Now a whole new Ukraine and a new concept of the Intermarium is being born, with Lithuania, Belarus free in the future, Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states, Romania. This is a concept that can create a certain geostrategic regional space with a very high denominator of common interests”, according to Ukrinform.

He further said, “It is worth working on” before adding, “Russia is frightened by the prospect of Poland's cooperation with Ukraine, the Baltic states, and the restoration of Poland's position in the international arena. We should not waste this opportunity”. He also stressed that Polish diplomacy should warn governments and societies of several nations about the threat posed by Moscow.

Moreover, Morawiecki expressed his conviction that “Ukraine's sovereignty is a condition of Poland's sovereignty" in the long run”. Therefore, he said that Polish diplomats should wisely and consistently influence public opinion in the free world while forming a backing for Ukraine which is in the 17th week of war with Russia.

"Ukraine and its allies have the right to feel moral winners. However, moral victory is definitely not enough today, especially when there is an opponent on the other side who is guided by no moral principles,” Poland’s PM said.

Morawiecki compares Russia to a ‘wounded bear’

Comparing Russia to a “wounded bear” who still has enormous resources, the Polish PM said that it was too early to talk about victory over the country. According to Morawiecki, the Kremlin is trying to rebuild an empire based on the traditions of tsarist Russia and the Soviet Union, as per the report. The Polish PM noted that the Russia-Ukraine war is a clash of two civilisations, including in the information area, stated by Ukrinform. According to him, it is difficult to counter Russian propaganda because it is massive. Meanwhile, on the ground, as Ukraine continues to tackle Russia’s military aggression, Poland earlier this week handed over more than 155mm AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers to Kyiv.

Image: AP