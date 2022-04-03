Poland Issues Over 625,000 IDs To Ukrainian Refugees To Grant Access To Basic Amenities

In a significant development, the Poland government on Sunday announced that they have issued more than 6,25,000 national identification numbers to Ukrainian refugees ever since Russia initiated its military offensive in Ukraine, according to AP. These ID numbers have been issued by the Polish administration to grant the refugees access to health care, education and other services in the country. The decision of Poland authorities comes at a time when more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine and over 2.4 million people have crossed the borders to Poland, according to the statistics released by UNHCR.

Recently, the Poland government has decided to grant the rights which the civilians in the country currently enjoy, through ID cards to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war. Poland has passed legislation that would allow refugees from Ukraine to have ID numbers that entitle them to free education, medical care and social benefits and the right to work for 18 months in the country. The development comes at a time when the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine transcended the first month and Russia doesn't seem to be relenting in its pursuit to invade Kyiv and other vital areas of its neighbour.

Over 24 Lakh Ukrainian refugees crossed borders to Poland ever since invasion

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the onset of the military aggression in Ukraine, 24,29,265 Ukrainians have crossed borders to Poland seeking shelter. The UNHCR recently revealed that 635,816 people have fled Ukraine and crossed over to Romania while 392,933 Ukrainians have arrived in Moldova. According to statistics released by UNHCR, 385,783 people have left Ukraine and moved to Hungary. Furthermore, ever since the invasion commenced, 2,98,183 Ukrainian refugees have landed in Slovakia.

'Russian President Vladimir Putin has set Ukraine ablaze': Poland PM

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on Saturday, April 2, condemned the European Union for playing "roulette" in the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Morawiecki, Europe is playing "roulette" with sanctions that it first imposed and later resorted to “not going over the top.” The Polish Prime Minister criticized Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for unleashing an unprovoked aggression in the ex-Soviet state. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki said, “Every day hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians wake up in fear of being bombed by Russian jets. Meanwhile, Europe is playing roulette: 1st it announces tougher sanctions, a day later it says let’s not to go over the top. Putin has set Ukraine ablaze; Europe wonders if it has enough fire extinguisher."