Poland Provides Ukraine With Additional Defence Assistance, Including Over 200 T-72 Tanks

Poland continues to help Ukraine in the midst of Russian aggression as it was announced that the country has provided more than 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. As per the reports of the Information Radio Agency (IAR), in addition to the tanks, Poland has also deployed several hundred infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Warsaw has already shipped seven billion Polish zlotys worth of equipment to Ukraine. Self-propelled howitzers 2C1 and multiple rocket launchers are among the weapons that Ukraine received from Poland.

This comes after reports emerged that Poland reportedly transferred the first shipment of Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine, a few weeks ago. Ukraine has also claimed to have Polish Warmate drones, that are comparable to the American Switchblade kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders have also received Piorun portable anti-aircraft missile systems from the Polish military. The Czech Republic has also sent post-Soviet T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine on the international stage

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine on the international stage since Russia's invasion. It has campaigned for stiffer sanctions against Russia, as well as more humanitarian and military aid for Kyiv. Poland has also sought to improve its own defence capabilities in response to the war. Last month, the defence budget was increased to 3% of GDP, which is one of the highest levels in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), according to Notes from Poland. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked Western allies to provide Ukraine with Soviet-made fighter jets that are either in their inventory or in stockpiles.

Ukraine and Poland work to expand the volume of rail traffic

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Poland have also decided to work together to expand the volume of rail traffic so that Ukraine can transport goods. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed an MoU in Krakow on April 23 to strengthen cooperation in the railway industry, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Parliament. They plan to work together to increase freight traffic across Ukraine's western border. The goal of the MoU is to increase Ukrainian commodity rail transit to EU and worldwide markets.

