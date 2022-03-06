Poland Willing To Give MiG-29 Fighter Planes To Ukraine, Seeks Guarantee From US

Poland is willing to give MiG-29 fighter planes to Ukraine in exchange for a guarantee from the White House that it will provide US-made fighter jets to fill the gap in their fleet. According to a report by POLITICO, the US is in discussion with Poland to potentially backfill its fleet of fighter planes if Warsaw decides to transfer its MiG-29s to Kyiv.

Poland had approached the White House last week after it weighed in on sending its warplanes to Ukraine amid Russia's growing aggression. Warsaw asked the White House if the Biden administration could guarantee fighter jets to fill the gap to which the former replied that they would look into the matter.

“We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies,” a White House spokesperson told POLITICO. “We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine.”

Several European countries including Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia retain dozens of Russian-made aircraft in their inventories that could be transferred to Ukraine. A breakthrough in discussions between Warsaw and Washington could lead to a deal that could see Kyiv get more fighter planes in its fleet. Notably, Zelenksyy has repeatedly demanded more aircraft from the world to combat Russia's air superiority.

Poland's move to warrant trouble for NATO?

Poland's move to transfer its Russian-made aircraft to Kyiv could potentially brew trouble between NATO and Russia. So far, NATO has maintained a defensive stance asserting that it did not seek to be a part of the conflict. Fearing an escalation, NATO also denied Ukraine's request for a 'no-fly zone', which was met with a severe reaction from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who dubbed the organisation 'weak'.

In a video address on Sunday, Zelensky said that the world is strong enough to close 'our skies'. Russia is preparing to bomb Odessa on the Black Sea coast, he cautioned, asserting that it was time for the world to exercise its power to close Ukraine's skies for Russian rockets and aircraft.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly warned that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by his administration to have entered the armed conflict.