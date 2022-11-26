Poland's President Andrzej Duda has blamed Russia for the missile strike that killed two people in the Przewodow region of the nation. President Duda's statement came despite Polish authorities' confirmation that the missile that struck the Polish farm on November 15 was of Ukrainian origin, particularly from its air defences.

The Polish President further mentioned, "At first, there was information about two missiles but, during the investigation, the remnants of a second missile have not been found on the territory of Poland," Kyiv Independent quoted him as saying. The Polish President was likely making a reference to the Russian missile that was hit by Ukraine's air defences.

"There was definitely a second missile. But it fell on Ukrainian territory, not on Polish territory," he said while stressing that the "tragic incident" that occurred on the Ukrainian territory was "due to Russia's fault."

Russian strikes target Ukrainian power grids

The latest barrage of Russian strikes has majorly targeted Ukrainian power grids as the war-ridden nation braces for the bitter winter. Energy facilities throughout Ukraine have been targeted by the Russian strikes, causing blackouts and power outages across the nation.

As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pitched forward a resolution condemning “any forms of energy terror," Germany and France pledged to provide each other mutual support in attempts to prevent a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the raging war in Ukraine.

The development came Friday after a joint agreement was signed between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. As per the agreement, Germany will provide France with electricity in return for much-needed natural gas.

“Friends help each other in need,” German Chancellor Scholz said after the culmination of the signing ceremony in Berlin.

Moreover, France announced a supply of 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help the citizens get through the coming months, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna revealed Friday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly promised an air-defence package, which the UK valued at $60 million, would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian bombardments.

Meanwhile, a fresh salvo of missiles struck the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Russia's occupation, marking an escalation in Russian attacks. Moscow has stepped up bombardment in a bid to tighten the screw on Kyiv. According to the officials, an estimated 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes.