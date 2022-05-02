Pope Francis Appeals For Safe Evacuation Of Ukrainians Trapped In Mariupol

Pope Francis, on Sunday, appealed for safe evacuations of Ukrainians trapped in the Azovstal Steel Factory of Mariupol, saying he weeps thinking of their suffering and how their city has been “barbarously bombed and destroyed.” Speaking during his noontime prayers, the pontiff said that there have been “terrible reports of regression of humanity.” He also asked all faithful Christians to pray the rosary every day in the month of May for peace.

He said, "Even now, even from here, I renew the request that safe humanitarian corridors be arranged for the people trapped in the steelworks of that city. I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, especially the weakest, the elderly and children.”

Vladimir Putin’s all-out war against Ukraine has entered its ninth week with increased attacks in the country's south and eastern territories. Mariupol, the besieged port city, has become a macabre sight with at least 1000 civilians and double the number of soldiers holed up in a steel plant. Talking about the Mariupol, the pope said that He noted that May 1 begins the month Christians dedicate to Mary, the mother of God and for whom Mariupol is named.

Pope Francis criticises United Nations

Speaking on the Bucha genocide, the Pontiff termed the mass civilian killings 'horrendous' and rebuked the United Nations over the latter's inaction in response to the horrifying event. Pope further noted that the powerful states can exercise influence by extending their economic and military presence and this is evident with the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 21 in the backdrop of the Russia - Ukraine conflict. Notably, both of them have been close associates of Russia with Orban refusing to help Ukraine with weapons in the war or even allowing Hungary's territory to be used for transferring the weapons on the Hungary-Ukraine border. Previously, Pope had called for peace on the eve of Easter by demanding an 'Easter Truce' and said.

“Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people. In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?” he added.

(Image: AP)