Pope Francis Asserts 'NATO's Barking' At Russia's Door Might Have Paved Way To Ukraine War

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that NATO's 'barking' at Russia’s door might have resulted in President Vladimir Putin launching a military offensive in Ukraine. The pontiff stated that he does not think Russia's anger was 'provoked,' adding that it might have however been "facilitated" by the West's approach to initiating the invasion of Ukraine. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, Pope Francis offered to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring peace between the two warring nations.

The pontiff further added that he is willing to travel Moscow, however, he hasn't received any response from Kremlin on the same and continues to push for it. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, the pontiff also noted that he did not plan to visit Ukraine for the time being and had, instead, sent two representatives - Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and Cardinal Michael Czerny, to the war-ravaged nation to indicate close proximity with civilians there. Speaking about his zoom conference with the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow, Patriarch Kirill on March 16, Pope Francis said Kirill justified the war in the first 20 minutes of the conversation. In response, Pope Francis had said that they are not state clerics and they must not speak the language of politics. However, they must try to bring peace as well as told Kirill to not become "Putin's altar boy." He called the war "terrible" and stated that Russia has taken Donbass, Crimea, Odesa and the ports on the Black Sea.

Pope Francis calls for safe evacuation of Ukrainians trapped in Azovstal steel factory

It is pertinent to mention here that Pope Francis, on Sunday, May 1, called for safe evacuations of Ukrainians trapped in the Azovstal Steel Factory of Mariupol, Catholic News Service reported. He said that he weeps thinking of their suffering and how their city has been “barbarously bombed and destroyed.” Speaking during his prayers in St. Peter’s Square on May 1, the pontiff said that there have been “terrible reports of children being expelled and deported," as per the Catholic News Service report, He also asked all faithful Christians to pray the rosary every day in the month of Marian month of May for peace. The pontiff called for an end to the war and expressed hope that the path of dialogue would be chosen for bringing peace. It is pertinent to note here that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out military offensive against Ukraine has continued for over 60 days.

Image: AP