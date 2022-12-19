Pope Francis Calls Putin's Invasion 'World War' With 'no End In Sight'

Weighing into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Vatican pontiff Pope Francis on Sunday said that the offensive is in the likeness of the "world war" that won't see an "end" for some time. The religious head who turned 86 told the Spanish newspaper, ABC, that doesn't see "a short-term end to [the war in Ukraine] since it is a world war." Pope made predictions about the war as Ukraine's stated that Russia is planning to launch a renewed offensive in spring with a second attempt to capture the Capital Kyiv. Francis revealed that he had been in touch with one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's religious advisers.

"I do what I can. They don't listen," the pope told the outlet. "What is happening in Ukraine is terrifying. There is enormous cruelty. It is very serious. And this is what I decry continuously."

Pope calls for 'Peace in the world'

Francis also revealed that he had penned a resignation letter in 2013 after he was elevated to the position of the pontiff. In the interview, he explained that his decision was prompted by his bad health as he feared he might get seriously ill or even have an accident. Pontiff suffers from sciatica and had undergone surgery in 2021. He was also wheelchair-ridden due to mobility issues and complained of knee pain. In his comments about the festivities, with Christmas around the corner, Pope told the Spanish daily: "Peace in the world. How many wars there are in the world? The war in Ukraine touches us more closely, but we also think of Myanmar, Yemen, and Syria, where fighting has continued for 13 years." He pushed for a permanent ceasefire between the warring nations, as he had previously during the conflicts.

Francis also compared Russia's war in Ukraine with the Holodomor last month during a speech at St. Peter’s square. “Let us pray for peace in the world, and for an end to all conflicts, with a special thought for the terrible suffering of the dear and martyred people of Ukraine,” the Pope said. His condemnation of the conflict came as UN Human Rights Office estimated that since the offensive was launched in February, nearly 6,600 Ukrainians have lost lives as a result of the war.