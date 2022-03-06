Pope Francis Decries Russia-Ukraine War; 'leading To Death, Destruction & Misery'

In the wake of Russia's recent claims suggesting that it has conducted a special military operation in Ukraine by targeting the latter's military infrastructure, Pope Francis on Sunday condemned Moscow's claims, stating that the ongoing aggression is taking away several lives. Pope's statement comes as the Russian Defence Ministry earlier announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the special military operation.

According to Kremlin, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars. They also shared a video showing how the Sukhoi Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck at Ukrainian military infrastructure in the Kherson region.

In his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square, the Pope stated, "In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery."

Notably, on March 1, the Pope had called for an end to the war in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Let us together cry out from our hearts: Never again war, never again the clash of arms, never again so much suffering!" "We must never stop praying." He has stopped short of naming countries or aggressors, however, apart from 'Ukraine'.Indeed, let us pray to God more intensely. Come, Lord, Prince of Peace make us instruments and reflections of your peace!"

Moscow on Saturday had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops. Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that the world is strong enough to close our skies."

NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict.

Russia-Ukraine talks

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire.

(With Agency Inputs)