Pope Francis Raise Concern Over Progress Of Peace Talks Between Warring Russia, Ukraine

Raising concerns regarding the peace negotiations between warring Ukraine and Russia, Pope Francis on Sunday questioned whether everything possible is being done to mitigate the crisis. The Pontiff also expressed reservations whether necessary contributions are being carried out to evade verbal and military escalation.

Taking to Twitter, the Pontiff wrote, "I wonder if peace is truly being sought, whether there is the will to avoid a continued military and verbal escalation, whether everything possible is being done so to silence the weapons."

Pope Francis criticises United Nations

Speaking on the Bucha genocide, the Pontiff termed the mass civilian killings 'horrendous' and rebuked the United Nations over the latter's inaction in response to the horrifying event. Pope further noted that the powerful states can exercise influence by extending their economic and military presence and this is evident with the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 21 in the backdrop of the Russia - Ukraine conflict. Notably, both of them have been close associates of Russia with Orban refusing to help Ukraine with weapons in the war or even allowing Hungary's territory to be used for transferring the weapons on the Hungary-Ukraine border.

Earlier on April 18, as the war entered Day 54, the Pontiff urged for cessation of violence in Ukraine and also flagged the danger of nuclear war by recalling the warning given by scientists 70 years ago. Quoting from the manifesto of the declaration of 1955 written by Bertrand Russell and Albert Einstein, the Pontiff questioned, "Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?"

Pope had also called for peace on the eve of Easter by demanding an 'Easter Truce' and said, “Put the weapons down!” The pontiff continued, “Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people. In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?” he added.