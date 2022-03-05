President Joe Biden Has No Intention Of Engaging Directly With Putin: White House

Amid escalations in the Ukraine Russia war, the White House has now said that US President Joe Biden has no intention of engaging directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US has been on the opposing side ever since Putin announced the military operations in Ukraine. However, it has now said that Biden won’t be directly engaging with his Russian counterpart as the war continues to escalate.

The White House, while addressing the situation at hand after Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant in Ukraine, said that US President Biden is in no plans to put American troops on the battleground in Ukraine. The US, EU allies called the UNSC emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the nuclear plant attack. Following this, the White House said that the US is not advocating for regime change in Russia as killing the head of a foreign country is not the policy of the United States.

Furthermore, the White House also informed that the US is now looking at options to cut consumption of Russian energy. Furthermore, the US, while speaking at the UN Security Council, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant and said "it must be stopped right now" in order to avert any humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to talk to US senators on a video conference call Saturday morning, according to sources from the Ukrainian embassy.

US slams Russia at UNSC meeting

The US slammed Russia over its nuclear plant attack on Friday. During the UNSC emergency meeting, the US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield demanded Moscow avoid any further deployment of troops or any attack on the nuclear power plant. Reacting to multiple media reports and the Ukrainian government's allegation that the Russian forces were not letting the factories workers change their shift, Linda raised grave concern and demanded Russia to ensure a normal working environment at the nuclear power plant. The statement from Linda came after Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday, resulting in a massive fire at the plant.

Kremlin says no phone talks between Putin & Biden

Furthermore, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday, informed reporters that there are no plans for new telephonic conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and POTUS Joe Biden regarding the situation around Ukraine so far. However, the Kremlin spokesperson noted that such dialogue could be a good opportunity to bring their position to the speakers and explain the essence of the special military operation in the former Soviet country. According to TASS, Kremlin spokesperson said, "There are no plans for such conversation now. At present, our interlocutors can be hardly named partners..."

