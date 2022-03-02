Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return As 'part-time Royals' Post Queen's Demise: Reports

A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry and Megan Markle may return to the UK as part-time royals when Prince Charles becomes the King. The couple went to the US in early 2020 and have taken on a variety of additional projects, including working with Netflix and Spotify on projects.

Royal author Tom Quinn claimed at the To Di For Daily podcast that an insider told him that both Meghan and Harry feel that when the senior royals die, in other words, when Elizabeth dies, they would be able to return as part-time royals. Tom further stated that they would be working royals for six months and then doing their own thing for six months in the States or somewhere. He further stated that Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, is a moderniser and will agree for them to be part-time Royals. He also said that he doesn't believe that Harry and Meghan want to spend their entire time in the United States and not be members of the Royal Family and that they just don't want to do it all.

Charles to 'thin down' monarchy

When Charles ascends to the throne, it is speculated that he will try to "thin down" the monarchy, according to Daily Star. Some rumours claim that Charles is considering assembling a team of seven senior royals, excluding Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew. Tom believes Prince Charles is correct in creating these purported plans because it will remove much of the criticism directed at them.

Tom also stated that despite rumours Harry's impending biography have caused concern, Prince Harry has never intended to harm the monarchy, according to To Di For Daily podcast. He further said that Harry doesn't intend to destabilise the Royal Family and that he is only looking for a part. Harry doesn't have much of a role in the Royal Family because he's the spare and not the heir.

Harry and Markle accept President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

In the meanwhile, on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards, where they accepted the renowned President's Award. The couple expressed their support for Ukraine in their acceptance speech. They also expressed gratitude for the honour in their speech.