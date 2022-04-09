Priyanka Chopra Appeals To World Leaders To Stand Up For Refugees Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led millions of Ukrainians to flee their homeland and live as refugees in their neighbouring countries. To date, over 4.4 million people have left their home country, including around two million children. Addressing the crisis, international star Priyanka Chopra recently appealed to world leaders to act upon the situation and stand up for the refugees in Eastern Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra, who has been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade now, recently urged World leaders to stand up for the displaced people amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She said, "World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and around the world."

Priyanka Chopra highlights the crisis' impact on children

Priyanka Chopra added how millions of children have been forced to displace in search of safety amid the crisis. She said, "To give you the context in total, two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries." "Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it's one of the largest large-scale displacements since world war 2," she added.

The actor further highlighted how the crisis is leaving behind the trauma in children's minds. The Matrix: Resurrections star mentioned the trauma "will forever be carved into their memories" and added how no children will ever be the same after witnessing the crisis. Priyanka Chopra then appealed saying, "So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia, when you meet and decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere?” Will you contribute the billion that they need?" She asked viewers to amplify the post and said, "this is the largest refugee crisis we've seen as human beings."

Sharing the one-minute 30 seconds clip, Priyanka wrote, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. it’s gone on too long!".

Image: AP