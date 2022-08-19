Pro-Russian Official Claims Security Around Zaporizhzhia NPP 'strengthened' Amid Shelling

A pro-Russian official has claimed that the security around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been "strengthened" amid shelling. Vladimir Rogov, an official with the self-declared Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia region administration, stated that the decision has been taken over the "possible attempt" by Ukraine's forces to strike at the nuclear facility, CNN reported. Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of artillery strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Vladimir Rogov claimed that there have been several artillery strikes in the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, 18 August. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Rogov claimed that there have been heavy artillery strikes in the Enerhodar region. As per the report, the Enerhodar region is in close proximity to Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, accused the United States of encouraging Ukraine to carry out attacks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Nikolai Patrushev underscored that the technological disaster will have an impact on the world and US, the UK and their "accomplices" will hold responsibility for it, according to AP. Ukraine has been accusing Russian forces of storing troops and weapons at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and using it to conduct strikes in Ukrainian controlled region. However, Russia has refuted the accusations and accused Ukraine of carrying out shelling at the plant. Notably, the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia has been seized by Russia shortly after Russian forces launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Zelenskyy calls for withdrawal of Russian forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the "parameters" of a possible visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Speaking at a press briefing along with UN Chief and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that they discussed Russia's "nuclear blackmail" in Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the nuclear power plant and stop all "provocations." He accused Russia of deliberately putting everyone on the "brink of global radiation." Meanwhile, UN Chief Antonio Guterres said that he is "gravely concerned" about the situation in and around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. He further added, "Common sense must prevail to avoid any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant."

"We discussed in detail the nuclear blackmail of Russia around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Nuclear security is an absolute priority for everyone in the world, new challenges, and Russia must immediately and without any conditions withdraw its troops from the territory of the ZNPP, stop all provocations, all shelling," Zelenskyy said in the press briefing.

