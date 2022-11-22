Putin Ally Claims Negotiation With Ukraine Ruse By Russia To Prepare For Stronger Attack

Russia's prospects of negotiations with Ukraine "are a ruse" in order to delay the conflict or slow the pace of the war until the military regroups and gathers the resources to successfully launch an offensive, a leading Russian politician and novelist told the Russian state television. Zakhar Prilepin, who is wanted in Ukraine for the gory war crimes, said in televised remarks that the Russian negotiation is merely Vladimir Putin regime's ploy to delay the war so that the Russians can strengthen its forces and attack with much intensity to cause the enemy significant damages, Newsweek reported. He further claimed that even as Russia launches negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the intention is to keep the fight continuing and buy more time.

"I understand that it's strategically important for us to drag out this situation," Prilepin was quoted as saying on Russian state television by Newsweek. "We clearly aren't ready to launch offensive actions," he noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, earlier this month, announced that Moscow is ready to hold the peace talks and negotiate but the Ukrainian side rejected the offer stating that it is open for talks only with the future president of Russia and not Vladimir Putin. Russian Foreign Ministry had also repeatedly accused the Ukrainian delegation of stalling the negotiations that were brokered by Istanbul before an all-out military campaign was ordered by Russia.

Zelenskyy lists five conditions to end Russia-Ukraine war

Zelenskyy earlier this month listed at least five conditions to negotiate the ongoing war with Russia. In his video address, Ukraine’s leader said that countries worldwide must be focused on ending Russian aggression now. He also cited the looming food crisis and the climate crisis as among the global issues that need urgent attention as he spoke about the unnecessary and unprovoked conflict ensuing in his country.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy noted that his regime had previously attempted peace talks but was answered with more aggression from the Russian Federation. "Anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into real peace negotiations," Zelenskyy said as per the YouTube translation of his speech. "The kind of negotiations that we have repeatedly proposed, we have always received crazy Russian response with new acts of terrorism, shelling or blackmail,” he noted.

Zelenskyy then listed at least five key conditions for the peace talks that might end the conflict."Once again, restoration of our territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again," Zelenskyy underscored. He then went on to highlight the success his army achieved against the Russian forces and their valiance. He appealed to put an end to the Russian atrocities.