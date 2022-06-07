Putin Announces 5 Mln Rubles As Compensation For Families Of Soldiers Slain In Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday ordering the payment of 5 million rubles to the families of Russia’s National Guard who died in Ukraine and Syria. The compensation amounts to the slain troops being recognised as amongst casualties of the ongoing battle in Russia's western neighbour. While the total number of soldiers killed remains ambiguous, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has claimed to kill over 30,000 Russians since the start of the ‘Special Military Operation’ in February.

As per military analysts, Kremlin has failed to achieve its initial goal of capturing the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and since then is attempting to salvage what it calls a ‘Special Military Operation'. As hundreds of more soldiers continue to die in combat every day, Putin has been quick to announce compensations for those dead and wounded in the war. Notably, the National Guard of Russia, colloquially known as the 'Rosgvardiya' comprises an independent agency that reports directly to President Vladimir Putin.

This comes as fighting in Ukraine has continued for four months straight. In the latest development, corpses of dozens of fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks have been returned to Ukraine by the Russian occupiers. All the soldiers belong to the Azov Regiment of the military, which defended the port city for three months before surrendering late last month. Meanwhile, battle in eastern Donbas has also intensified.

Battle intensifies in southeastern Ukraine

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were holding their positions in the city amid fierce fighting in the streets as Russia tries to deploy more forces. “But it is the 103rd day, and the Ukrainian Donbas stands. It stands firmly,” he asserted. The embattled leader also said Moscow’s forces intend to take the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, home to more than 700,000 people.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict has said that the “unprecedented” displacement of millions of Ukrainians amidst the Russian invasion is “turning into a human trafficking crisis." Addressing members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Pramila Patten underscored many incidents of trafficking and violence that were recorded amidst the ongoing migration crisis. Therefore, she called for a “coherent and coordinated response” by the international community to address the emergency.

Image: AP