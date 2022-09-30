Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that there are four new regions of Russia. He made the statement as he formally announced on Friday the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Speaking at a signing ceremony to formally annex Ukrainian territories, he first talked about the so-called “referendums” held over the last week in order for Moscow to claim a mandate for Putin’s territorial claims.

Earlier, Russia held referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. He stressed that four regions have been included in Russia as it is the "will of millions of people" and called it their "integral right" in accordance with the United Nations Charter. He said that the "results have come through and the results are known" and called it the "choice" of people. The Kremlin's decision comes after Russian-backed leaders urged Russian authorities to admit occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia.

"Referendums were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Their results have been summed up, the results are known. People made their choice, a clear choice," Putin said. "We are signing agreements on the admission of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhzhia Region and the Kherson Region to Russia," he added.

Putin signs decree to recognise independence of four occupied regions

On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to recognise the independence of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. As per the documents, Putin's decision is based on universal principles and norms of international law and with respect to people's will in the referendum, TASS reported.