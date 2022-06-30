Putin Asserts Russia's Goals In Ukraine 'hasn't Changed' As Aim Is To 'liberate Donbass'

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters 127th day with no signs of the conflict subsiding anywhere in sight, Vladimir Putin stated during a news conference on Wednesday in Turkmenistan that Russia's goals in Ukraine have not changed. Since the onset of Russia's unjustified military operation in Ukraine, President Putin, for the first time, travelled to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on June 29. "Nothing has changed", Putin insisted during the presser, adding that the ultimate objective is to "liberate Donbass, to protect these people and to create conditions that would guarantee the safety of Russia itself. That’s it,” RT reported.

The Russian president further clarified that although the objectives remain the same, the methods employed to accomplish them may alter depending on what the military deems acceptable. He emphasised, nevertheless, that everything is progressing as planned.

RT quoted Putin as saying, “I am not talking about deadlines, I never do, because that is life, this is reality. Imposing deadlines is wrong, because it is related to the intensity of the fighting, and the intensity is directly linked to the possible casualties. And we have to first and foremost think about preserving the lives of our guys”.

Putin also reacted to the confession by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, that the alliance has been preparing for a confrontation since 2014, by saying that it was "nothing new" for Moscow. He continued by saying that Russia was a better choice than Iran for the US' long-standing requirement for an 'external enemy' to unify its allies behind Washington. “This once again confirms what we have been saying all along, that NATO is a Cold War relic,” he argued.

Russia doesn't have same problems with Sweden & Finland as they have with Ukraine: Putin

Furthermore, in response to inquiries about Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, Putin stated that it is utterly incorrect for the West to claim that this has accomplished Russia's goal of keeping NATO at a distance. The Russian President said that they do not have the same problems with Sweden and Finland as they have with Ukraine. He added that they do not have any territorial conflicts, nor do they have any concerns about Finland and Sweden joining NATO. He emphasised, “If they want to, let them,” RT reported.

Putin warned by saying, “They have to clearly understand that they didn’t have any threats before, but now, if military forces and infrastructure are located there, we will be forced to respond tit-for-tat, and create the same threats for the territories we are threatened from”. “This is obvious... Everything was fine before between us, but now there will be tension, of course, I repeat, if we are threatened,” he indicated.

Putin reiterated that Moscow does not now see Stockholm's and Helsinki's prospective threats as being as significant as those that have been emanating from Zelenskyy's administration during the previous years, though.

Notably, on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin made his first trip outside of the country since the beginning of Russia's military action in Ukraine. He stopped by Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. He met with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan during the sixth Caspian summit. He toured Tajikistan the day before and had a meeting with Emomali Rahmon, the country's president.

(Image: AP)