Putin Awards Russian Brigade Accused Of Bucha War Crimes With Honorary Title 'Guards'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday, April 18 honoured his military’s 64th motor rifle brigade involved in the alleged mass civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and Irpin with the title of “Guards.” In an official statement released Monday, April 18, Russia’s President said: “This is a high honour and recognition of your special merits, mass heroism and courage shown in defending the Fatherland, upholding the sovereignty and national interests of Russia.”

Bestowing the honorary title to the brigade that has been accused of war crimes in the northwestern town of Ukraine, Putin said that the ‘skilful and resolute actions of the unit's personnel during what he describes “special military operation” in Ukraine are an example of the performance of military duty, courage, selflessness and high professionalism.

“I am convinced that you, soldiers and officers - guardsmen, will continue to be faithful to the Oath, serve the Motherland with honor, and reliably ensure the safety and peaceful life of our citizens,” said Putin. “I wish the command and personnel of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade good health and success.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, second left, and Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, left, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Associated Press

The Russian leader signed a decree praising the brigade for “valour, tenacity and courage.” This comes as Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been unearthing civilian dead bodies from the mass graves in the northwestern suburb of Kyiv left by the retreating Russian soldiers. Ukraine’s MoD posted a list of the names and ranks of all members of the Russian brigade who invaded Bucha, and called them “war criminals” that needed to be “brought to justice.”

Body bags piled in trenches, lifeless limbs, scattered bodies

Piles of bodies, some with their arms bound with a White band that Russian soldiers wear, were found by Ukraine’s Army with many victims shot at close range, some in the head by Russia’s forces. High-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that the dead civilians had been lying in the streets for weeks. Bucha mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said in a state televised remark that the Russian troops committed atrocities on every firth resident who stayed in the town under the occupation “particularly violent war crimes such as gang rapes and murders of children.”

Photographs and footage that emerged from Bucha, also witnessed by Republic Media Network's team-leading war coverage in Kyiv showed body bags piled in trenches, lifeless limbs and arms protruding from hastily dug graves, and corpses scattered across the streets including one that caught world attention involving an elderly man blown off a bicycle. Kremlin had deflected on the carnage committed by its troops and had instead labelled the killings as “Ukrainian propaganda”.

Workers carry the body of people found dead to a cemetery in Bucha, the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: Associated Press

A journalist takes a video of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Associated Press