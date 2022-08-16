Putin Claims Russia's Military Might ‘significantly Superior’ To Rivals

At the military forum Army-2022 and international military competition, Russia's president Vladimir Putin touted the arms Moscow has as he asserted that some are "decades ahead of foreign analogues." As he hailed Moscow's weaponry to be significantly superior and ahead of the rivals, Putin said that he is ready to sell these advanced weapons to allies globally and boost military cooperation in developing countries. President Putin said that Moscow has strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa, and added that he is “ready to offer partners and allies the most modern types of weapons – from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles."

"Our people are proud of their army and navy, the professionalism and courage of their defenders. At all times, they have reliably guarded the sovereignty and security of the Motherland, brought freedom to other peoples," Putin said at the military forum Army-2022. "And today, during a special military operation, our soldiers, together with the Donbass fighters, honourably fulfil their duty, fight for Russia, for a peaceful life in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, clearly fulfil all the tasks set – step by step liberate the land of Donbass," he added.

World's biggest military exhibitions

Putin stated that Russia's Army forum has proved its significance and importance over several years and has gained its place among the world's biggest military exhibitions. He thanked the Russian weapons manufacturers for making advanced unbeatable weaponry which is "working for the victory and technological and industrial development" of Russia, and are valued for its "reliability, quality, and high efficiency." According to Putin, the Russian military forum gives a good opportunity to get to know some of the state-of-the-art models that are capable of defeating its rivals.