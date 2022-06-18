Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday stated that Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine is not the reason behind the global economic turbulence. Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin claimed that worldwide inflation is the outcome of the West's systematic mistakes in economic policies and bureaucracy, which they are trying to cover up now. He slammed the Western nations for pinning the blame of their "failures" on Moscow.

"What is happening (global economic situation) is not the result of the recent month, much less the result of the special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass...The rising prices, inflation, and problem with food and fuel are a mistake of the US administration's economic policies and European bureaucracy," Putin remarked in his strongly defensive address.

Putin, citing his assessment report on the current geopolitical situation, stressed that the high energy prices were observed since the third quarter of 2021, "which was long before our operation in Donbass." He added the hike in fuel prices was also a result of a "failed energy policy" formulated by European Union countries. He also took a swipe at the West for accusing Moscow of "weaponising food." Putin said, the sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow have hindered the delivery of food grains resulting in growing demands and lesser supply, in turn, driving up the prices. He also refuted the predominant notion that the Russian fleet is blockading Ukrainian Black Sea ports, instead, he said Kyiv was unable to sail out food grains due to its mine-laden ports.

It is to mention that Ukraine is the world's fifth-largest exporter of wheat, fourth-largest exporter of corn and top exporter of sunflower oil. With the Russian invasion, its entire production and supply chain has been disrupted. Amid the war, the UN warned of an imminent food crisis that could push nearly 49 million into famine or similar conditions.

Putin says Russia was 'forced' into conflict

Putin dug right into his propaganda narrative on Friday while speaking about the invasion of Ukraine. He stated that Russia was "forced" into the conflict with Ukraine in order to "defend its security." He went on: the decision to attack its neighbouring ex-Soviet country was driven by the idea of "protecting citizens and residents of People's Republic of Donbass," who were allegedly subjected to eight years of "genocide" by the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazis. He also defended his brutal war in Ukraine as a "decision of a sovereign country that has an unconditional right."

(Image: AP)