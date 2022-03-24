Putin Dials Bennet To Discuss Ukraine War; Offers Condolence Over Knife Attack In Israel

A day after four people were killed and many wears injured in a brutal knife attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Russian president Vladimir Putin has also extended his condolences for the terror attack. Putin who spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the telephone offered his condolences over the act of terror in Israel, which claimed human lives.

Following this, he also discussed Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said President Putin and Israel PM Naftali Bennett spoke over the telephone. While Putin gave an assessment of the talks and on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, he also expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in the west Asian country. At the end of their conversation, the two leaders also assured each other of continuing talks, reported Russia state-owned media.

This came at a time when both Israel and Russia have been sharing a good diplomatic relationship. Earlier last month, Israel had also offered its intermediary services to Russia on the Ukraine issue. Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also asked Bennett to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine for "peace talks."

Four stabbed to death in broad daylight in Israel

Notably, the tragic incident took place on Tuesday when four people were killed and several others were injured after an attacker identified as Muhammad Alab Ahmed Abu Alkiyan stabbed people in broad daylight. While four of the injured succumbed to their injuries, others are admitted to the hospital. The incident which is said to be the single deadliest attack in the country in recent years was carried out by the assailant who had served jail terms in the past for supporting and promoting ISIS in the school he taught at.

Notably, a video from the scene shows the man walking on the street with a large knife and further attacking people on street. First, he was seen attacking a woman to death at a nearby gas station after which he got out of his vehicle and started stabbing other people at the shopping centre.

Reacting to the incident, the Israeli Prime Minister also issued a statement extending condolences to the family of the victims and further assured of working with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. "We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too", he added.

