Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed "safe navigation" through the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, in the wake of water mine threats amid its ongoing 'military operation' in Ukraine, Kremlin said in a statement. During the talks, Putin expressed his readiness to allow maritime transit of food grains in coordination with Turkey after world leaders over the days flagged serious concerns about global food insecurity in developing countries.

"During the discussion or the situation in Ukraine, emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters," the Russian presidency said in a statement.

The statement by Kremlin stated that if West revokes "some" sanctions imposed on Moscow then Russia "could also export significant volumes of fertilizers and agro products." This comes at a time when food grain costs across the world have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, pushing poorer nations towards severe food crises in the wake of growing inflation. The West has repeatedly accused Russia of "weaponising" hunger as invading troops continue to blockade Ukrainian ports, including Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Yuzhny. According to estimates by Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry, nearly 25 million tons of grain are currently stocked in silos at the ports.

Turkey ready to host talks between Russia, UN & Ukraine

During the phone call with Putin, the Turkish president called for measures to reduce the impact of war and develop grounds for peace between the embattled nations. "President Erdogan noted the need for steps that would minimise the negative effects of the war and build trust by restoring as soon as possible the ground for peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Turkish President's office said in a statement. Erdogan further expressed his readiness to assume the role of a mediator for peace talks between Russia, the UN, and Ukraine.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. pic.twitter.com/6A0Z9vmrCV — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) May 30, 2022

Apart from the pressing global issues, both leaders reflected on the growth in bilateral relations. They also discussed the visit of the Russian delegation to Ankara, followed by new pledges to increase bilateral ties in the fields of energy z transport, and tourism. They also briefly deliberated over attacks by "Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) terrorists" against Turkish and Syrian civilians in Syria. It is pertinent to mention that the leaders spoke for the second time in less than a month. Also, the last face-to-face talks between the delegation of Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29.

