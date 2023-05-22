Putin Has Been Informed About Attempt By Ukrainians To Cross Into Belgorod, Says Kremlin

In a dramatic turn of events, the head of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, alleged on Monday that a "sabotage group" from Ukraine's armed forces had entered the region, which shares a border with Ukraine. The claim immediately heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries, further exacerbating the already volatile situation in the region.

Governor Gladkov took to Telegram to announce the alleged incursion, stating, "A VSU sabotage group entered the territory of Grayvoron district." The district in question lies on the border between Ukraine and Russia. He further added that the Russian Armed Forces, together with border officials, the National Guard, and the FSB, were taking necessary measures to neutralize the perceived threat.

Peskov says Putin has been informed

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the incident. "The Defense Ministry, the FSB, and the border service reported to the Russian president... about an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage group to break into the Belgorod region," Peskov stated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation, as per a report from Moscow Times.

According to Peskov, the alleged incursion was seen as an attempt to divert attention from the recent developments in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have captured. The Kremlin spokesman suggested that the incident aimed to minimize the loss of the city by shifting the focus elsewhere.

However, Ukraine swiftly denied any involvement in an incursion into Russian territory. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak asserted, "Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and is studying the situation, but has nothing to do with it."

The claims and counterclaims from both sides have yet to be independently verified, making it challenging to ascertain the veracity of the reported incident. Adding to the escalating tensions, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), a military unit composed of Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine, released several videos on its Telegram channel allegedly showing their fighters near road signs in Russia's neighboring Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions. The videos suggested a significant development, with a fighter from the volunteer unit proclaiming, "We are home, the time to fight for freedom of Russia has come."

Reports from officials indicated that areas of the Belgorod region have been subjected to heavy shelling since the early morning. The attacks have resulted in injuries, with at least two people wounded. One of the injured individuals has been admitted to an intensive care unit in critical condition, according to Governor Gladkov.

The Belgorod region has been caught in the crossfire since Russian troops were deployed to Ukraine in February 2022. The ongoing shelling and sporadic incidents involving alleged "sabotage" groups crossing the border have contributed to the deteriorating situation in the region.