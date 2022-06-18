Putin Hints At Restoration Of Ties Between Russia & Ukraine After Military Operation Ends

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday said that Moscow anticipates restoring relations with Ukraine after its ongoing “special military operation” concludes. At the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) -- Russia's business summit - Putin during a question-and-answer session with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin said: “Sooner or later, the situation will return to normal", as per CGTN.

Moreover, while the West has continued to impose sanctions on Russia over its "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine, Putin claimed that his decision to launch a "military operation" was "forced and necessary" given the security situation at Russian borders. He vehemently defended his war, which claims to be aimed at the "liberation" of Russian-speaking communities. The Russian President said his actions were the result of threats posed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), adding that he deemed the move necessary under Russia's "sovereign rights.

“In the current situation, against a backdrop of soaring risks and threats, Russia’s decision to conduct a special military operation was a forced one,” the Russian leader said. “It was very hard to make it, but it was forced and necessary. It was a decision by a sovereign country that has an unconditional right, based on the UN Charter, to defend its security," Putin said.

Putin also defended his war saying that his decision was and currently is guided by the motive of "protecting our citizens, and residents of the People's Republic of Donbass"- where he claims the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazis have committed "genocide" of ethnic Russians for eight years. Notably, Putin's war launched on February 24 ensued with the unilateral recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR) as "independent" on February 21. On Friday, the Kremlin leader also said that the "Russian soldiers" in the separatist-held regions were "fighting to defend their people" and denounced "any attempt to impose pseudo values of dehumanisation and moral degradation from outside."

Russia's special operations not responsible for global inflation: Putin

Putin on Friday stated that Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine is not the reason behind the global economic turbulence. "What is happening (global economic situation) is not the result of the recent month, much less the result of the special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass...The rising prices, inflation, and problem with food and fuel are a mistake of the US administration's economic policies and European bureaucracy," Putin remarked in his strongly defensive address at SPIEF. He added the hike in fuel prices was also a result of a "failed energy policy" formulated by European Union countries. He also took a swipe at the West for accusing Moscow of "weaponising food."

Putin called the European and Western sanctions on Moscow a "mad" step as he believed this could lead the EU to lose more than $400 billion. He mocked the EU sanctions, saying, those who imposed sanctions on Moscow are themselves facing its consequences. Putin further alleged that the EU officials are ignoring the real interests of the people.

