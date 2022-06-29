Putin May Be Killed By His Own 'frustrated Inner Circle, Claims Ex-CIA Officer

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a "special military operation" with speculations that it would end within days or weeks, but the war has now completed the four-month mark. It has brought devastation to not only Ukraine but the Russians are also facing the same brunt either personally or economically. With no signs of the war ending in the near future, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer warned there are high chances that Putin may be killed by his own "frustrated inner circle". While speaking to The Daily Beast, a former CIA officer, Daniel Hoffman, said that the Russian head might face threats from top aides frustrated with his actions in Ukraine.

Hoffman, who spent nearly a decade in Moscow, said there are high chances that three people especially, Kremlin security council chief Nikolai Patrushev, Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov, and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu might harm Putin due to the "frustration". "Nobody’s gonna ask, ‘Hey Vladimir, would you like to leave?’ No. It’s a f*****g hammer to the head and he’s dead. Or it’s time to go to the sanatorium,” Hoffman told The Daily Beast. "They schwack him for it. That’s what they’ll do," he added.

It’ll happen all of a sudden and he’ll be dead, says CIA officer

On the other hand, another former CIA officer and currently a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, Ronald Marks underscored Putin will be safe if the security agents who are protecting him remain "loyal". He maintained that the Russian citizens are very "sensitive" and added they don't react swiftly. However, he added they might explode when they can't afford meals due to the ongoing "military operations". "It’s a country that will explode, but it takes a long time… When you do see the explosion it’s going to come around the economics. Once they can’t get food, once things get rough like that, then you’re going to see people in the streets," The Daily Beast quoted Marks as saying. Notably, the Russian central bank, in its recently published report claimed that inflation in the country might reach 14% in 2022. It claimed access to products and global travel has dwindled as a result of Putin’s war.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: KremlinRussia_E/Twitter