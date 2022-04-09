'Putin May Use Ukraine War As Pretext To Meddle In American Politics,' Warns US Intel

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war and Washington's crackdown on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration's stance on the conflict, as a 'pretext' to interfere in American politics, a report has stated. Over the last few weeks, tensions between US and Russia have continued to escalate, and Washington's sanctions in response to its military offensive in Ukraine have crippled Russia's economy.

Amidst this, intelligence agency sources have told AP that Putin may use the Biden administration's support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign, like the ones it undertook during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, to interfere in American politics.

Given Putin’s antipathy toward the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may see the US backing of Ukraine’s resistance as a direct affront to him, giving him further incentive to target another US election, AP reported. It is, however, not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use.

Notably, similar accusations were made by the United States which accused President Putin of ordering influence operations to help ex-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Russia had also allegedly used cyber-espionage and information efforts to boost Trump and disparage his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, a bipartisan Senate investigation had revealed.

US working to integrate intelligence in foreign disinformation campaigns

According to the report, top US intelligence officials are working on plans for a new centre authorised by Congress focussing on foreign influence campaigns by Russia, China, and other adversaries. Efforts are being made to create a centre to integrate intelligence on foreign malign influence and threats to US elections.

Meanwhile, top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and Representative of Ohio, Mike Turner, has said that the committee was closely watching “the malign activities of our adversaries." “As Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns in Ukraine, we are reminded to be strategic in our response to countering their tactics,” Turner said in a statement. “It is no secret that our adversaries use disinformation to undermine the national security interests of the US, so we must take into account all viable options to protect our democracy," he added.

(With AP Inputs)

