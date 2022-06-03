Putin Meets African Union Chairman & Senegal Prez Macky Sall In Russia Amid Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on June 3, met with the head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall in the southwestern Russian city of Sochi. The two counterparts discussed "freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of which particularly affects African countries", along with easing the Ukraine conflict, Sall's office said in a press release. Putin and Sall also agreed to expand the political dialogue between Africa and Russia, as well as boost economic and humanitarian cooperation with countries of the African continent.

The chairman of the African Union, Sall, visited Moscow at the invitation of Putin and was accompanied by the chairman of the African Union Commission, Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"African Union has accepted the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky to address a message to the organization by video conference, the date and modalities of which will be mutually agreed upon," Sall's office said in a press release. This visit "is part of the efforts of the current chairmanship of the Union to contribute to the lull in the war in Ukraine, and the release of stocks of grain and fertilizer whose blockage particularly affects African countries," it added.

Russia strives to develop humanitarian, trade, bilateral ties with African countries: Putin tells Sall

The Kremlin, meanwhile, notified that the President of the Russian Federation was very glad to see and receive Sall in Russia. “I know that you have a rich programme of stay in our country,” he told his African counterpart. Putin send congratulatory message to President Macky Sall for the Africa Day which was celebrated a week ago. He also looked forward to celebrating Senegal and Russia’s 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“I would like to recall that our country has always been on the side of Africa, has always supported Africa in its struggle against colonialism,” Putin iterated. He emphasised that Moscow attaches great importance to its cosy relations with African countries. Trade between the African continent and Moscow has grown by more than 34% in 2022, Putin acknowledged.

“We strive to develop humanitarian ties with African countries and will do everything in our power to make this process gain momentum,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin noted that the role of Africa in the international arena has been rapidly increasing, in general, as well as the political terms. “We believe that Africa as a whole and its individual states, with which we have traditionally very good, without any exaggeration, friendly relations. All of Africa as a whole has great prospects, and it is precisely on this basis that we intend to further develop our relations with Africa as a whole, with its individual states,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as stating.

Senegal’s leader, in turn, agreed that Russia has played a huge role in the independence of the African continent. “We will never be able to forget, and it is in the name of this friendship that I am here as well,” said Marty Sall. Furthermore, he stressed that he has “high hopes” for Africa-Russia cooperation. Speaking about the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Sall reiterated African support reminding that at United Nations, the position of the African continent was “very diverse and, despite great pressure, many countries still did not condemn Russia's position.” African Union’s head condemned the sanctions against Russia, saying that it has further exacerbated the global food crisis situation.