Putin Ready To Fulfil Gas Commitments To Austria & Discuss Prisoner Swap With Kyiv: Report

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him that Moscow is ready to fulfil its natural gas delivery to Austria and is also willing to consider a prisoner swap with Ukraine after his conversation with Putin on Friday. Nehammer described a 45-minute phone conversation between the two leaders, as an opportunity to confront Putin with the realities of the Ukrainian conflict and propose humanitarian options.

The Austrian Chancellor claimed that all gas deliveries to Austria will be completed. Kremlin also stated that Russia has reaffirmed its promise to supply natural gas to Austria, which receives around 80% of its gas from the Russian Federation. Nehammer further claimed that Putin also indicated a willingness to arrange a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Nehammer also talked about huge losses on all sides

Chancellor Karl Nehammer also talked about huge losses on all sides and a horrific humanitarian situation in Ukraine during his phone discussion with Vladimir Putin. The subject of securing corridors for Ukrainian food exports was also discussed. He claimed that Putin is willing to allow food exports from Ukraine and that Putin has clearly sent signals to allow exports through seaports, but whether these exports can be carried out through secure corridors is unclear, according to media reports.

Nehammer further stated that thousands of tons of wheat and grain that are trapped in Ukraine must be exported and that it's critical to find a solution to exporting Ukraine's crops before they rot on the ground and famine strikes several parts of the world. Earlier, Putin requested that the sanctions against Russia be lifted by the West in exchange for Ukrainian grain export, which the US rejected, claiming that they have heard many false promises from Russia.

Before calling Putin, Nehammer spoke with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Before calling Vladimir Putin, Nehammer spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about aid for Ukraine, where he reaffirmed Austria's support to Ukraine stating that they are on Ukraine's side and that the Russian Federation is the party responsible for the conflict. The Chancellor also claimed that on a humanitarian level, Austria is doing everything it can to mitigate the war's awful repercussions, which is why they will also look after seriously injured people, women and children and give medical assistance.

